Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) In 2024: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 2.62 million shares of the Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.83, and it changed around $0.2 or 0.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.92B. DAL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.81, offering almost -19.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.85% since then. We note from Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.19 million.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) trade information

Instantly DAL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.10 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.99% year-to-date, but still up 3.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is 3.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.84 day(s).

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) estimates and forecasts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.03 percent over the past six months and at a 90.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -21.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.52 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. to make $12.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.29 billion and $11.84 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.23%. Delta Air Lines, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 91.46% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 32.60% per year for the next five years.

DAL Dividends

Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 12. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.37 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 0.37% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.