Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 2.27 million shares of the Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $274.70, and it changed around $13.42 or 5.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.97B. CRWD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $261.81, offering almost 4.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $92.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 66.42% since then. We note from Crowdstrike Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.09 million.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.29. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 45 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CRWD as a Hold, whereas 37 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) trade information

Instantly CRWD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 272.24 on Monday, 01/08/24 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.59% year-to-date, but still up 11.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) is 14.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.77 day(s).

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) estimates and forecasts

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 82.17 percent over the past six months and at a 91.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 74.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 43.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 37 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $838.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 34 analysts expect Crowdstrike Holdings Inc to make $899.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.09%. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by 91.70% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 41.73% per year for the next five years.

CRWD Dividends

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 05 and March 11.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.60% of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc shares, and 72.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.76%. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc stock is held by 1,588 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.11% of the shares, which is about 16.07 million shares worth $2.36 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 6.44% or 14.57 million shares worth $2.14 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 6.65 million shares worth $976.58 million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held roughly 3.8 million shares worth around $619.25 million, which represents about 1.68% of the total shares outstanding.