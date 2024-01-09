Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 1.15 million shares of the Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) have been traded, and its beta is 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.15, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $821.18M. CRON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.64, offering almost -22.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.64, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.72% since then. We note from Cronos Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Cronos Group Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.29. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CRON as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Cronos Group Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

Instantly CRON has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.27 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.10% year-to-date, but still up 2.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) is 3.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.62, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRON is forecast to be at a low of $1.98 and a high of $3.62. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -68.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cronos Group Inc (CRON) estimates and forecasts

Cronos Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.67 percent over the past six months and at a 71.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 85.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Cronos Group Inc to make $24.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $22.89 million and $20.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.10%.