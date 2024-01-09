Could Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) were traded, and its beta was 0.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.14, and it changed around $0.1 or 4.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $337.93M. SCLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.90, offering almost -689.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.94% since then. We note from Scilex Holding Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 977.81K.

Scilex Holding Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SCLX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Scilex Holding Company is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) trade information

Instantly SCLX has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.24 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.90% year-to-date, but still up 4.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) is 87.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.48 day(s).

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Scilex Holding Company to make $15.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

SCLX Dividends

Scilex Holding Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.47% of Scilex Holding Company shares, and 18.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.27%. Scilex Holding Company stock is held by 139 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.77% of the shares, which is about 7.33 million shares worth $40.8 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.56% or 5.46 million shares worth $30.4 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 5.94 million shares worth $17.04 million, making up 3.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.56 million shares worth around $14.26 million, which represents about 1.67% of the total shares outstanding.