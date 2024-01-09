Could Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 8.98 million shares of the Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) were traded, and its beta was 0.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.30, and it changed around $1.89 or 13.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.17B. OGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.43, offering almost -98.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.5% since then. We note from Organon & Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.51 million.

Organon & Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.44. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended OGN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Organon & Co. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) trade information

Instantly OGN has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.32 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.04% year-to-date, but still up 13.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) is 48.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.8 day(s).

Organon & Co. (OGN) estimates and forecasts

Organon & Co. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.27 percent over the past six months and at a -19.48% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.55 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Organon & Co. to make $1.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.49 billion and $1.55 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.77%. Organon & Co. earnings are expected to increase by -18.92% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -5.00% per year for the next five years.

OGN Dividends

Organon & Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 05 and February 09. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.89 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.12. It is important to note, however, that the 6.89% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.