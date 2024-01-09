Could BARK Inc’s (NYSE: BARK) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 2.75 million shares of the BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK) were traded, and its beta was 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.77, and it changed around $0.02 or 3.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $138.80M. BARK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.29, offering almost -197.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.09% since then. We note from BARK Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 846.25K.

BARK Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BARK as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BARK Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK) trade information

Instantly BARK has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8005 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.89% year-to-date, but still down -3.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK) is 4.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 17.84 day(s).

BARK Inc (BARK) estimates and forecasts

BARK Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.86 percent over the past six months and at a 57.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 58.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $120.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect BARK Inc to make $120.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.50%.

BARK Dividends

BARK Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 12.

BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.94% of BARK Inc shares, and 42.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.25%. BARK Inc stock is held by 122 institutions, with Founders Circle Capital Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.44% of the shares, which is about 7.94 million shares worth $10.56 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.97% or 7.11 million shares worth $9.45 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.5 million shares worth $5.99 million, making up 2.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.71 million shares worth around $3.6 million, which represents about 1.51% of the total shares outstanding.