Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 8.61 million shares of the Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.15, and it changed around $0.73 or 1.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.31B. CNM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.70, offering almost -1.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.56% since then. We note from Core & Main Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.89 million.

Core & Main Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.75. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CNM as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Core & Main Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter.

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) trade information

Instantly CNM has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.34 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.64% year-to-date, but still down -0.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) is 7.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.42 day(s).

Core & Main Inc (CNM) estimates and forecasts

Core & Main Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.74 percent over the past six months and at a 6.57% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.43 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Core & Main Inc to make $1.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 74.76%. Core & Main Inc earnings are expected to increase by 3.26% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 11.53% per year for the next five years.

CNM Dividends

Core & Main Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.16% of Core & Main Inc shares, and 129.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 129.72%. Core & Main Inc stock is held by 373 institutions, with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 71.94% of the shares, which is about 121.8 million shares worth $3.82 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.90% or 8.3 million shares worth $260.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.02 million shares worth $94.49 million, making up 1.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.88 million shares worth around $90.41 million, which represents about 1.70% of the total shares outstanding.