Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CKPT) In 2024: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.19, and it changed around -$0.2 or -8.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.53M. CKPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.15, offering almost -272.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.64% since then. We note from Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 740.53K.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CKPT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.54 for the current quarter.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) trade information

Instantly CKPT has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.59 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.37% year-to-date, but still down -4.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) is -32.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.37 day(s).

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) estimates and forecasts

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.09 percent over the past six months and at a 60.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 76.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -37.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20k in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $74k and $35k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -73.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.65%.

CKPT Dividends

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.17% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc shares, and 18.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.76%. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 52 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.76% of the shares, which is about 1.41 million shares worth $3.49 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 1.86% or 0.39 million shares worth $0.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $0.49 million, making up 0.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.43 million, which represents about 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.