Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ: CENX) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.6 million shares of the Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX) were traded, and its beta was 2.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.65, and it changed around -$0.3 or -2.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $984.06M. CENX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.17, offering almost -23.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.48% since then. We note from Century Aluminum Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.

Century Aluminum Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CENX as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX) trade information

Instantly CENX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.28 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.27% year-to-date, but still down -12.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX) is 44.50% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CENX is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -12.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) estimates and forecasts

Century Aluminum Co. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.89 percent over the past six months and at a -361.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -14.20%.

CENX Dividends

Century Aluminum Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26.