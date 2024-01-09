Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 4.16 million shares of the Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) were traded, and its beta was 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $58.15, and it changed around $0.87 or 1.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.47B. CELH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $68.95, offering almost -18.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.0% since then. We note from Celsius Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.92 million.

Celsius Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.47. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CELH as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Celsius Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Instantly CELH has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 59.68 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.56%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.66% year-to-date, but still up 6.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) is 13.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.61, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CELH is forecast to be at a low of $64.00 and a high of $83.33. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -43.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Celsius Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.67 percent over the past six months and at a 185.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 233.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 99.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $332.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Celsius Holdings Inc to make $388.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $177.96 million and $218.81 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 86.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 77.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -69.13%.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.82% of Celsius Holdings Inc shares, and 60.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.48%. Celsius Holdings Inc stock is held by 558 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.92% of the shares, which is about 8.53 million shares worth $1.27 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 7.14% or 4.08 million shares worth $609.37 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 3.29 million shares worth $475.66 million, making up 5.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $264.1 million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.