Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) were traded, and its beta was -0.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.28, and it changed around $0.51 or 2.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.02B. SAVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.53, offering almost -58.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.26% since then. We note from Cassava Sciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

Cassava Sciences Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SAVA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cassava Sciences Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.52 for the current quarter.

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) trade information

Instantly SAVA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.74 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.86% year-to-date, but still up 7.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) is 11.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.7 day(s).

Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) estimates and forecasts

Cassava Sciences Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.02 percent over the past six months and at a -16.84% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.83%.

SAVA Dividends

Cassava Sciences Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.04% of Cassava Sciences Inc shares, and 31.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.34%. Cassava Sciences Inc stock is held by 201 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.54% of the shares, which is about 2.75 million shares worth $67.35 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 5.36% or 2.25 million shares worth $55.16 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.23 million shares worth $30.21 million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.91 million shares worth around $19.05 million, which represents about 2.16% of the total shares outstanding.