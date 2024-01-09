Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) In 2024: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 3.74 million shares of the Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.19, and it changed around -$0.16 or -0.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.76B. CCL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.74, offering almost -14.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.31% since then. We note from Carnival Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 30.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.58 million.

Carnival Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.92. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CCL as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Instantly CCL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.58 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.25% year-to-date, but still down -0.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) is -4.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 100.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CCL is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 59.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 25 and March 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.22 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.22% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.00% of Carnival Corp. shares, and 58.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.62%. Carnival Corp. stock is held by 1,019 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.12% of the shares, which is about 113.24 million shares worth $2.13 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.61% or 62.84 million shares worth $1.18 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 31.3 million shares worth $589.34 million, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 23.91 million shares worth around $450.29 million, which represents about 2.14% of the total shares outstanding.