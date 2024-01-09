Can Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.87 million shares of the Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.59, and it changed around -$0.43 or -3.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.11B. ENVX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.90, offering almost -89.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.03% since then. We note from Enovix Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.27 million.

Enovix Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.15. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ENVX as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Enovix Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Instantly ENVX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.08 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.56% year-to-date, but still up 3.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) is 11.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.81 day(s).

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) estimates and forecasts

Enovix Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.14 percent over the past six months and at a -40.68% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -36.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -40.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Enovix Corporation to make $4.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.09 million and $40k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 208.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11,300.00%.

ENVX Dividends

Enovix Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 26.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.39% of Enovix Corporation shares, and 51.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.37%. Enovix Corporation stock is held by 343 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.08% of the shares, which is about 11.34 million shares worth $204.63 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.39% or 8.64 million shares worth $155.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.72 million shares worth $67.1 million, making up 2.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.12 million shares worth around $42.97 million, which represents about 1.95% of the total shares outstanding.