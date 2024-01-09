Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CABA) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) were traded, and its beta was 2.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.24, and it changed around $1.94 or 8.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.04B. CABA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.77, offering almost 1.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.74% since then. We note from Cabaletta Bio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Cabaletta Bio Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CABA as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cabaletta Bio Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.39 for the current quarter.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) trade information

Instantly CABA has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.47 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.78% year-to-date, but still up 6.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) is 64.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.72 day(s).

Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) estimates and forecasts

Cabaletta Bio Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 87.04 percent over the past six months and at a 12.15% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -180.48%.

CABA Dividends

Cabaletta Bio Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.53% of Cabaletta Bio Inc shares, and 96.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.58%. Cabaletta Bio Inc stock is held by 141 institutions, with Fred Alger Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.49% of the shares, which is about 4.57 million shares worth $59.04 million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with 8.21% or 3.27 million shares worth $42.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 3.22 million shares worth $43.87 million, making up 8.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $14.75 million, which represents about 2.87% of the total shares outstanding.