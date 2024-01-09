Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2.38 million shares of the Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) were traded, and its beta was 0.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.33, and it changed around $0.05 or 15.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.10M. BCLI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.46, offering almost -948.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.61% since then. We note from Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.87 million.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BCLI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) trade information

Instantly BCLI has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3450 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.44% year-to-date, but still up 20.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) is 10.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BCLI is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2930.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2930.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI) estimates and forecasts

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -83.22 percent over the past six months and at a -6.06% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.66%.

BCLI Dividends

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.61% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 9.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.08%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 63 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.16% of the shares, which is about 1.42 million shares worth $2.93 million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 2.82% or 1.27 million shares worth $2.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.95 million shares worth $1.96 million, making up 2.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $0.83 million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.