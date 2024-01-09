B2gold Corp (AMEX: BTG) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 2.07 million shares of the B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.08, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.01B. BTG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.40, offering almost -42.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.06% since then. We note from B2gold Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.05 million.

B2gold Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.29. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BTG as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. B2gold Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG) trade information

Instantly BTG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.14 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.53% year-to-date, but still down -1.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG) is -2.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.97, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTG is forecast to be at a low of $4.19 and a high of $5.98. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -94.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -36.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

B2gold Corp (BTG) estimates and forecasts

B2gold Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.45 percent over the past six months and at a 16.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -27.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -30.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $488.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect B2gold Corp to make $461.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $592.47 million and $458 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -17.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.49%. B2gold Corp earnings are expected to increase by 17.54% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

BTG Dividends

B2gold Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.48 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.17. It is important to note, however, that the 5.48% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.