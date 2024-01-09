Axonics Inc (NASDAQ: AXNX) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 14.38 million shares of the Axonics Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) were traded, and its beta was 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $69.36, and it changed around $11.79 or 20.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.51B. AXNX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $68.22, offering almost 1.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $47.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.39% since then. We note from Axonics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 546.00K.

Axonics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.43. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AXNX as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Axonics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

Axonics Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) trade information

Instantly AXNX has showed a green trend with a performance of 20.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 69.68 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.46% year-to-date, but still up 11.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Axonics Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) is 20.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.07, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AXNX is forecast to be at a low of $63.00 and a high of $79.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -13.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Axonics Inc (AXNX) estimates and forecasts

Axonics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.61 percent over the past six months and at a 83.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 500.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 47.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $105.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Axonics Inc to make $88.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $85.92 million and $70.65 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.51%.

AXNX Dividends

Axonics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Axonics Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.01% of Axonics Inc shares, and 104.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.82%. Axonics Inc stock is held by 310 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.57% of the shares, which is about 5.33 million shares worth $269.22 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.46% or 3.76 million shares worth $189.95 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.55 million shares worth $78.31 million, making up 3.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.3 million shares worth around $65.65 million, which represents about 2.58% of the total shares outstanding.