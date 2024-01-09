Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ: AUTL): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 2.51 million shares of the Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) were traded, and its beta was 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.58, and it changed around $0.3 or 4.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.14B. AUTL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.00, offering almost -6.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.53% since then. We note from Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 967.81K.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) trade information

Instantly AUTL has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.00 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.17% year-to-date, but still up 2.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) is 69.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.17 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) estimates and forecasts

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 166.40 percent over the past six months and at a 36.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.10%.

AUTL Dividends

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 05 and March 09. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 30.40 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.00. It is important to note, however, that the 30.40% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.