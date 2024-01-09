ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 4.07 million shares of the ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) were traded, and its beta was 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.02, and it changed around $0.38 or 23.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $335.34M. ATAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.39, offering almost -18.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.5% since then. We note from ATAI Life Sciences N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 889.00K.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ATAI as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ATAI Life Sciences N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

Instantly ATAI has showed a green trend with a performance of 23.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0400 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 43.26% year-to-date, but still up 43.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) is 75.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.32 day(s).

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.82 percent over the past six months and at a 68.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 93.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $160k in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $38k and $40k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 321.10%.

ATAI Dividends

ATAI Life Sciences N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.63% of ATAI Life Sciences N.V. shares, and 28.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.52%. ATAI Life Sciences N.V. stock is held by 128 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.48% of the shares, which is about 2.46 million shares worth $4.23 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 1.27% or 2.11 million shares worth $3.64 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 0.81 million shares worth $1.23 million, making up 0.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $1.01 million, which represents about 0.40% of the total shares outstanding.