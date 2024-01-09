Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 2.06 million shares of the Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $71.69, and it changed around -$1.15 or -1.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $73.49B. ARM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $78.66, offering almost -9.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.14% since then. We note from Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.11 million.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.94. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended ARM as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Arm Holdings plc. ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) trade information

Instantly ARM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 73.18 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.60% year-to-date, but still up 4.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) is 14.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.21 day(s).

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 90.69% of Arm Holdings plc. ADR shares, and 8.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.16%. Arm Holdings plc. ADR stock is held by 298 institutions, with FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.36% of the shares, which is about 0.37 million shares worth $19.83 million.

Rheos Capital Works Inc., with 0.09% or 90000.0 shares worth $4.82 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 46815.0 shares worth $2.51 million, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held roughly 21272.0 shares worth around $1.14 million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.