Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 1.05 million shares of the Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) have been traded, and its beta is 2.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.43, and it changed around -$0.12 or -2.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.63B. ACHR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.49, offering almost -37.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 67.4% since then. We note from Archer Aviation Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.94 million.

Archer Aviation Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.43. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ACHR as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Archer Aviation Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

Instantly ACHR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.81 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.64% year-to-date, but still down -6.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) is -13.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.63 day(s).

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) estimates and forecasts

Archer Aviation Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.09 percent over the past six months and at a -24.72% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.10% in the next quarter.