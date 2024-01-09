An Analysis Of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE: WRBY), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) were traded, and its beta was 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.58, and it changed around $0.79 or 5.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.71B. WRBY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.88, offering almost -22.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.84% since then. We note from Warby Parker Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Warby Parker Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.12. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended WRBY as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Warby Parker Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Warby Parker Inc. for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) trade information

Instantly WRBY has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.13 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.40% year-to-date, but still up 3.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) is 31.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.27 day(s).

Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) estimates and forecasts

Warby Parker Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.62 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.20%.

WRBY Dividends

Warby Parker Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.16% of Warby Parker Inc shares, and 96.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.63%. Warby Parker Inc stock is held by 231 institutions, with D1 Capital Partners, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.34% of the shares, which is about 14.94 million shares worth $174.7 million.

Durable Capital Partners Lp, with 10.36% or 10.09 million shares worth $117.99 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 5.57 million shares worth $83.23 million, making up 5.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.51 million shares worth around $29.29 million, which represents about 2.57% of the total shares outstanding.