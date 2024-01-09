An Analysis Of Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE: FPH), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) have been traded, and its beta is 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.76, and it changed around -$0.23 or -7.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $191.05M. FPH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.74, offering almost -35.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.03, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.45% since then. We note from Five Point Holdings LLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 153.43K.

Five Point Holdings LLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FPH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Five Point Holdings LLC is expected to report earnings per share of $Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. for the current quarter.

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) trade information

Instantly FPH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.09 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.10% year-to-date, but still down -11.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) is 7.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FPH is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -334.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -334.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.13% of Five Point Holdings LLC shares, and 64.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.71%. Five Point Holdings LLC stock is held by 64 institutions, with Luxor Capital Group, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 18.10% of the shares, which is about 12.52 million shares worth $36.19 million.

Private Management Group, Inc., with 7.26% or 5.02 million shares worth $14.52 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund and John Hancock Var Ins Tr-Fundamental All Cap Core Tr were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 3.31 million shares worth $11.42 million, making up 4.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Var Ins Tr-Fundamental All Cap Core Tr held roughly 2.42 million shares worth around $6.98 million, which represents about 3.49% of the total shares outstanding.