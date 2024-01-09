Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 1.43 million shares of the Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) have been traded, and its beta is -2.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.38, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.73B. AMAM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.60, offering almost -0.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 95.33% since then. We note from Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.88. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AMAM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.39 for the current quarter.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) trade information

Instantly AMAM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.64 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 92.24% year-to-date, but still up 102.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) is 116.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.63 day(s).

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) estimates and forecasts

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 106.29 percent over the past six months and at a -272.41% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -79.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $450k in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Ambrx Biopharma Inc. to make $310k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,191.70%.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -375.86% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 21.70% per year for the next five years.

AMAM Dividends

Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.91% of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. shares, and 93.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 118.10%. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. stock is held by 59 institutions, with Darwin Global Management, Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 26.43% of the shares, which is about 16.69 million shares worth $456.85 million.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP, with 15.71% or 9.92 million shares worth $271.66 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2023. The former held 1.03 million shares worth $28.13 million, making up 1.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care held roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $9.71 million, which represents about 0.56% of the total shares outstanding.