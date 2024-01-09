Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 9.36 million shares of the Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $149.77, and it changed around $0.67 or 0.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1547.72B. AMZN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $155.63, offering almost -3.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $87.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.86% since then. We note from Amazon.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 39.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 50.74 million.

Amazon.com Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.17. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 59 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 8 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AMZN as a Hold, whereas 50 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Amazon.com Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

Instantly AMZN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 151.05 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.43% year-to-date, but still down -0.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is 1.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 90.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $182.19, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMZN is forecast to be at a low of $140.00 and a high of $230.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Amazon.com Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.30 percent over the past six months and at a 278.87% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 26.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2,533.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 122.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 39 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $166.01 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 28 analysts expect Amazon.com Inc. to make $142.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $149.2 billion and $113.91 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.80%.

AMZN Dividends

Amazon.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 05.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.62% of Amazon.com Inc. shares, and 61.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.38%. Amazon.com Inc. stock is held by 5,648 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.04% of the shares, which is about 725.91 million shares worth $94.63 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.92% or 610.88 million shares worth $79.63 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 272.0 million shares worth $35.46 billion, making up 2.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 212.53 million shares worth around $27.71 billion, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.