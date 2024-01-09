Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 2.2 million shares of the Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) have been traded, and its beta is -0.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.25, and it changed around -$0.04 or -3.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.87M. ALCE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.36, offering almost -808.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.23, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.6% since then. We note from Alternus Clean Energy Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 212.63K.

Instantly ALCE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4299 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.68% year-to-date, but still down -10.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) is -74.90% down in the 30-day period.

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.03% of Alternus Clean Energy Inc shares, and 18.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.14%. Alternus Clean Energy Inc stock is held by 36 institutions, with Antara Capital Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 11.06% of the shares, which is about 1.0 million shares worth $1.27 million.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC, with 7.37% or 0.67 million shares worth $0.85 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 0.55 million shares worth $0.7 million, making up 6.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd held roughly 99174.0 shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 1.10% of the total shares outstanding.