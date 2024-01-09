AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ: ALVR) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 3.03 million shares of the AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR) were traded, and its beta was 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.67, and it changed around $0.02 or 3.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $76.92M. ALVR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.24, offering almost -980.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.46% since then. We note from AlloVir Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

AlloVir Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ALVR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. AlloVir Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.43 for the current quarter.

AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR) trade information

Instantly ALVR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6959 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.79% year-to-date, but still down -0.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR) is -70.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.24 day(s).

AlloVir Inc (ALVR) estimates and forecasts

AlloVir Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.31 percent over the past six months and at a 20.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 59.10% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -104.72%.

ALVR Dividends

AlloVir Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 13 and February 19.

AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.08% of AlloVir Inc shares, and 47.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.86%. AlloVir Inc stock is held by 140 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 8.48% of the shares, which is about 9.68 million shares worth $6.53 million.

Artal Group S.A., with 5.78% or 6.6 million shares worth $4.45 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2023. The former held 2.69 million shares worth $1.81 million, making up 2.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 2.46 million shares worth around $1.66 million, which represents about 2.15% of the total shares outstanding.