Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.43 million shares of the Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.95, and it changed around -$0.23 or -2.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.63B. AGL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.44, offering almost -228.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.2% since then. We note from Agilon Health Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.88 million.

Agilon Health Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.94. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended AGL as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Agilon Health Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) trade information

Instantly AGL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.70 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.69% year-to-date, but still down -30.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) is -19.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.69 day(s).

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) estimates and forecasts

Agilon Health Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.39 percent over the past six months and at a 19.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -71.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 65.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.02 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Agilon Health Inc to make $1.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $689.77 million and $1.14 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 47.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.80%.

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.13% of Agilon Health Inc shares, and 111.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 113.12%. Agilon Health Inc stock is held by 271 institutions, with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 24.63% of the shares, which is about 100.0 million shares worth $897.5 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.97% or 60.78 million shares worth $545.52 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New Economy Fund (The) and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 19.87 million shares worth $178.38 million, making up 4.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held roughly 19.04 million shares worth around $170.91 million, which represents about 4.69% of the total shares outstanding.