Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE: AEVA): Stock Forecast For 2024 Sees A A Decline Of -10.24%

In today’s recent session, 1.04 million shares of the Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.14, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $255.34M. AEVA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.10, offering almost -84.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.77% since then. We note from Aeva Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Aeva Technologies Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AEVA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aeva Technologies Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) trade information

Instantly AEVA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2800 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 50.46% year-to-date, but still up 56.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) is 104.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.69 day(s).

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) estimates and forecasts

Aeva Technologies Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.79 percent over the past six months and at a 8.77% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Aeva Technologies Inc to make $2.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $188k and $1.15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 735.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 93.40%.

Aeva Technologies Inc earnings are expected to increase by 6.32% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

AEVA Dividends

Aeva Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 20 and March 25.

Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.98% of Aeva Technologies Inc shares, and 51.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.05%. Aeva Technologies Inc stock is held by 139 institutions, with Sylebra Capital Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.17% of the shares, which is about 27.1 million shares worth $33.88 million.

Canaan Partners XI LLC, with 8.30% or 18.49 million shares worth $14.14 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.93 million shares worth $4.91 million, making up 1.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.11 million shares worth around $1.99 million, which represents about 0.95% of the total shares outstanding.