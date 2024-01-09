Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ: ACON): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 0.45 million shares of the Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) have been traded, and its beta is 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.20, and it changed around -$0.4 or -11.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.30M. ACON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.92, offering almost -1085.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.06% since then. We note from Aclarion Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 585.90K.

Aclarion Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ACON as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aclarion Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) trade information

Instantly ACON has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.75 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 52.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.15% year-to-date, but still down -3.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) is -13.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1250.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

Aclarion Inc (ACON) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 400.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Aclarion Inc to make $150k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 552.20%.

ACON Dividends

Aclarion Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.72% of Aclarion Inc shares, and 4.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.61%. Aclarion Inc stock is held by 12 institutions, with Captrust Financial Advisors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.29% of the shares, which is about 0.35 million shares worth $0.24 million.

HRT Financial LP, with 0.61% or 50081.0 shares worth $34555.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1800.0 shares worth $1242.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.