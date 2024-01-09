A Business Review Of Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE: ALTM) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 22.72 million shares of the Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.82, and it changed around -$0.29 or -4.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.02B. ALTM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.27, offering almost -6.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.69% since then. We note from Arcadium Lithium plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 29.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 79.88 million.

Arcadium Lithium plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ALTM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arcadium Lithium plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter.

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) trade information

Instantly ALTM has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.08% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 7.27 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.19%.

Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) estimates and forecasts

Arcadium Lithium plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -30.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $208.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Arcadium Lithium plc to make $225.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $219.4 million and $233.48 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.50%. Arcadium Lithium plc earnings are expected to increase by 37.90% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 30.30% per year for the next five years.

ALTM Dividends

Arcadium Lithium plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 12 and February 16.

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Arcadium Lithium plc shares, and 18.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.47%.