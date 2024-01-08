Why Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VMAR) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2024

In today’s recent session, 0.75 million shares of the Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VMAR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.92, and it changed around -$0.03 or -3.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.67M. VMAR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.60, offering almost -508.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.93, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -1.09% since then. We note from Vision Marine Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 81.84K.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VMAR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vision Marine Technologies Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VMAR) trade information

Instantly VMAR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1500 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.96% year-to-date, but still down -15.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VMAR) is -36.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.17 day(s).

Vision Marine Technologies Inc (VMAR) estimates and forecasts

Vision Marine Technologies Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.90 percent over the past six months and at a 60.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -18.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 242.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Vision Marine Technologies Inc to make $2.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -146.70%.

VMAR Dividends

Vision Marine Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VMAR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.71% of Vision Marine Technologies Inc shares, and 5.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.70%. Vision Marine Technologies Inc stock is held by 22 institutions, with FIL LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 3.18% of the shares, which is about 0.37 million shares worth $0.33 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.17% or 19800.0 shares worth $17897.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 8673.0 shares worth $7839.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 5949.0 shares worth around $5377.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.