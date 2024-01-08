Why Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 4.28 million shares of the Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) were traded, and its beta was 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $46.31, and it changed around $0.51 or 1.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.66B. VRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.23, offering almost -8.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.2% since then. We note from Vertiv Holdings Co’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.47 million.

Vertiv Holdings Co stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.25. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VRT as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vertiv Holdings Co is expected to report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) trade information

Instantly VRT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 49.02 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.58% year-to-date, but still down -5.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is 2.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.18 day(s).

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Vertiv Holdings Co share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 87.87 percent over the past six months and at a 228.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 89.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.87 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co to make $1.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.65 billion and $1.52 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.30%.

Vertiv Holdings Co earnings are expected to increase by 228.59% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 71.75% per year for the next five years.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.03 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.03% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.07% of Vertiv Holdings Co shares, and 90.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.39%. Vertiv Holdings Co stock is held by 614 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 12.38% of the shares, which is about 47.24 million shares worth $2.19 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.29% or 31.63 million shares worth $1.46 billion as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 10.69 million shares worth $495.22 million, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 8.81 million shares worth around $408.16 million, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.