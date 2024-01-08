Why Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 1.77 million shares of the Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.40, and it changed around -$0.25 or -1.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.07B. METC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.85, offering almost -2.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.88% since then. We note from Ramaco Resources Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Ramaco Resources Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended METC as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ramaco Resources Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter.

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) trade information

Instantly METC has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.86 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.74% year-to-date, but still up 18.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) is 15.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.15 day(s).

Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) estimates and forecasts

Ramaco Resources Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 127.30 percent over the past six months and at a -27.31% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -17.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 125.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $183.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ramaco Resources Inc to make $240.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $135.23 million and $133.76 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 79.70%.

Ramaco Resources Inc earnings are expected to increase by -10.57% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 4.23% per year for the next five years.

METC Dividends

Ramaco Resources Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 06 and March 11. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.45 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 2.45% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.