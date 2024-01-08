Why Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 13.55 million shares of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.17, and it changed around $0.17 or 1.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.32B. HPE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.14, offering almost -5.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.5% since then. We note from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.58 million.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.55. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended HPE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is expected to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) trade information

Instantly HPE has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.00% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 17.39 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.27%. We can see from the shorts that 29.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.84, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HPE is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -22.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) estimates and forecasts

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.78 percent over the past six months and at a -10.23% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -28.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.11 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co to make $7.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.61%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co earnings are expected to increase by -10.22% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 2.47% per year for the next five years.

HPE Dividends

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 29 and March 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.01 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.52. It is important to note, however, that the 3.01% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.54% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares, and 83.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.39%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co stock is held by 1,219 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 12.02% of the shares, which is about 156.29 million shares worth $2.68 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.02% or 130.29 million shares worth $2.24 billion as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 41.86 million shares worth $718.69 million, making up 3.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 40.17 million shares worth around $689.71 million, which represents about 3.09% of the total shares outstanding.