Why Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2024

In the last trading session, 7.48 million shares of the Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) were traded, and its beta was 2.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.91, and it changed around -$0.28 or -6.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $995.72M. CIFR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.60, offering almost -43.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 83.63% since then. We note from Cipher Mining Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.84 million.

Cipher Mining Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.29. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CIFR as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cipher Mining Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information

Instantly CIFR has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.96 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.33% year-to-date, but still down -18.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) is 40.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.76 day(s).

Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) estimates and forecasts

Cipher Mining Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.83 percent over the past six months and at a -37.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 76.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3,916.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $37.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Cipher Mining Inc to make $41.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.04 million and $22.94 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,146.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 82.30%.

CIFR Dividends

Cipher Mining Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 12 and March 18.

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 77.34% of Cipher Mining Inc shares, and 7.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.68%. Cipher Mining Inc stock is held by 119 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.26% of the shares, which is about 3.17 million shares worth $9.06 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.97% or 2.43 million shares worth $6.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 1.36 million shares worth $4.35 million, making up 0.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.31 million shares worth around $3.74 million, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.