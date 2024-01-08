Why Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2024

In today’s recent session, 111.51 million shares of the Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.27, and it changed around $0.03 or 11.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $208.63M. GOEV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.47, offering almost -444.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.22% since then. We note from Canoo Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 43.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.30 million.

Canoo Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GOEV as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Canoo Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

Instantly GOEV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3080 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.19% year-to-date, but still up 3.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) is -1.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 121.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.51 day(s).

Canoo Inc (GOEV) estimates and forecasts

Canoo Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.92 percent over the past six months and at a 68.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 68.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 59.10% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $700k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Canoo Inc to make $17.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1059.54%.

GOEV Dividends

Canoo Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.78% of Canoo Inc shares, and 20.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.36%. Canoo Inc stock is held by 173 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.06% of the shares, which is about 19.42 million shares worth $9.31 million.

Infini Capital Management Ltd, with 2.64% or 16.74 million shares worth $10.92 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 13.19 million shares worth $6.32 million, making up 2.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 4.15 million shares worth around $1.99 million, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.