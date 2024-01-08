Why Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2024

In today’s recent session, 1.97 million shares of the Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.20, and it changed around $0.19 or 18.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $248.56M. BFLY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.22, offering almost -168.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.67% since then. We note from Butterfly Network Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

Butterfly Network Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BFLY as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Butterfly Network Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Tidal Trust II for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

Instantly BFLY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 18.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1600 on Friday, 01/05/24 decreased the stock’s daily price by -3.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.12% year-to-date, but still up 11.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) is 23.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.77 day(s).

Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) estimates and forecasts

Butterfly Network Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.90 percent over the past six months and at a 30.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%.

BFLY Dividends

Butterfly Network Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.

Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.45% of Butterfly Network Inc shares, and 45.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.77%. Butterfly Network Inc stock is held by 240 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.20% of the shares, which is about 12.97 million shares worth $29.82 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 7.06% or 12.72 million shares worth $15.0 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 12.6 million shares worth $14.87 million, making up 6.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.11 million shares worth around $9.46 million, which represents about 2.28% of the total shares outstanding.