Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 2.91 million shares of the Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.25, and it changed around -$0.08 or -3.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $899.35M. SPCE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.61, offering almost -193.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.67% since then. We note from Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.61 million.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.42. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended SPCE as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 3 rated it as Underweight. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $SPCX for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Instantly SPCE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.54 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.16% year-to-date, but still down -8.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) is 11.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 80.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.91 day(s).

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.48 percent over the past six months and at a 15.87% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.30%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by 16.46% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 19.40% per year for the next five years.

SPCE Dividends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.36% of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc shares, and 33.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.47%. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc stock is held by 315 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.36% of the shares, which is about 23.34 million shares worth $90.57 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.87% or 21.55 million shares worth $83.62 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 16.18 million shares worth $40.78 million, making up 4.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.01 million shares worth around $31.07 million, which represents about 2.18% of the total shares outstanding.