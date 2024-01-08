VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 1.08 million shares of the VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.94, and it changed around -$0.08 or -1.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.01B. VFS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $93.00, offering almost -1240.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.86% since then. We note from VinFast Auto Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.29 million.

VinFast Auto Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VFS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VinFast Auto Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $V.F. Corporation for the current quarter.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) trade information

Instantly VFS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.05 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.11% year-to-date, but still down -17.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) is -0.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.63 day(s).

VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) estimates and forecasts

VinFast Auto Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.31 percent over the past six months and at a -268.42% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.30%.

VFS Dividends

VinFast Auto Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 98.62% of VinFast Auto Ltd. shares, and 0.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.00%. VinFast Auto Ltd. stock is held by 27 institutions, with Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 0.19 million shares worth $2.38 million.