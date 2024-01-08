VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $43.00 In 2024

In the last trading session, 4.39 million shares of the VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) were traded, and its beta was 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.68, and it changed around -$0.24 or -0.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.77B. VICI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.07, offering almost -10.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.97% since then. We note from VICI Properties Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.66 million.

VICI Properties Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.39. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended VICI as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VICI Properties Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Vanguard International Dividend for the current quarter.

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) trade information

Instantly VICI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.68 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.63% year-to-date, but still down -1.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) is 4.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.51, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VICI is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $43.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -35.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VICI Properties Inc (VICI) estimates and forecasts

VICI Properties Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.77 percent over the past six months and at a 11.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 54.98%. VICI Properties Inc earnings are expected to increase by 91.24% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 6.30% per year for the next five years.

VICI Dividends

VICI Properties Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.07 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.61. It is important to note, however, that the 5.07% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of VICI Properties Inc shares, and 98.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.72%. VICI Properties Inc stock is held by 1,065 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.40% of the shares, which is about 145.93 million shares worth $4.59 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.80% or 99.33 million shares worth $3.12 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 44.83 million shares worth $1.3 billion, making up 4.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 36.91 million shares worth around $1.16 billion, which represents about 3.64% of the total shares outstanding.