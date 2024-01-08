Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) have been traded, and its beta is -0.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around -$0.04 or -5.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $76.98M. VERU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.57, offering almost -1094.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55. We note from Veru Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Veru Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VERU as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Veru Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) trade information

Instantly VERU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7590 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.36% year-to-date, but still down -23.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) is -50.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VERU is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1172.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -263.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Veru Inc (VERU) estimates and forecasts

Veru Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.02 percent over the past six months and at a 49.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 58.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 46.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Veru Inc to make $5.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.78%.

VERU Dividends

Veru Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 12.

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.97% of Veru Inc shares, and 20.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.55%. Veru Inc stock is held by 84 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.73% of the shares, which is about 5.17 million shares worth $6.15 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.91% or 3.53 million shares worth $4.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.92 million shares worth $2.29 million, making up 2.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund held roughly 0.82 million shares worth around $0.81 million, which represents about 0.91% of the total shares outstanding.