Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 9.13 million shares of the Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.60, and it changed around $0.63 or 1.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.15B. TFC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.26, offering almost -36.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.02% since then. We note from Truist Financial Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.79 million.

Truist Financial Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.37. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended TFC as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Truist Financial Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) trade information

Instantly TFC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.88 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.84% year-to-date, but still up 0.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) is 13.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.87 day(s).

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) estimates and forecasts

Truist Financial Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.94 percent over the past six months and at a -24.19% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -31.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.68 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Truist Financial Corporation to make $5.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.21 billion and $6.1 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.10%. Truist Financial Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -20.98% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 16.00% per year for the next five years.

TFC Dividends

Truist Financial Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.53 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.08. It is important to note, however, that the 5.53% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.