Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.19, and it changed around $0.0 or 1.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.22M. DCFC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.20, offering almost -1057.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.79% since then. We note from Tritium DCFC Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Tritium DCFC Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DCFC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tritium DCFC Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

Instantly DCFC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2354 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.86% year-to-date, but still down -17.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) is 1.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.54 day(s).

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 95.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $359.96 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tritium DCFC Limited to make $53.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 95.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.09%.

DCFC Dividends

Tritium DCFC Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.76% of Tritium DCFC Limited shares, and 12.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.15%. Tritium DCFC Limited stock is held by 48 institutions, with Varley Holdings Pty Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.79% of the shares, which is about 15.67 million shares worth $2.97 million.

Riverstone Holdings Llc, with 4.71% or 7.54 million shares worth $1.43 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and NexPoint Climate Tech Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2023. The former held 0.1 million shares worth $19154.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, NexPoint Climate Tech Fund held roughly 30000.0 shares worth around $5685.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.