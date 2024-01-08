TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ: TMC) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 2.64 million shares of the TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) were traded, and its beta was 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.31, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $401.34M. TMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.20, offering almost -144.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.38% since then. We note from TMC the metals company Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 989.94K.

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4200 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.09% year-to-date, but still up 11.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) is 14.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.83 day(s).

TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) estimates and forecasts

TMC the metals company Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.22 percent over the past six months and at a 50.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.20%.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.14% of TMC the metals company Inc shares, and 7.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.43%. TMC the metals company Inc stock is held by 101 institutions, with First Manhattan Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.41% of the shares, which is about 7.07 million shares worth $11.52 million.

Baird Financial Group, Inc., with 0.65% or 1.91 million shares worth $3.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 0.14 million shares worth $99955.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF held roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.