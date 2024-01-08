Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 2.36 million shares of the Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) were traded, and its beta was 2.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.98, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $204.63M. REAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.94, offering almost -48.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.49% since then. We note from Therealreal Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.56 million.

Therealreal Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.55. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended REAL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Therealreal Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

Instantly REAL has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0950 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.49% year-to-date, but still down -4.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) is -15.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.16 day(s).

Therealreal Inc (REAL) estimates and forecasts

Therealreal Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.33 percent over the past six months and at a 39.87% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 62.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 41.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $142.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Therealreal Inc to make $144.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $159.66 million and $141.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.94%. Therealreal Inc earnings are expected to increase by 27.34% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 38.60% per year for the next five years.

REAL Dividends

Therealreal Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.95% of Therealreal Inc shares, and 52.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.76%. Therealreal Inc stock is held by 168 institutions, with Woodson Capital Management, Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 4.90% of the shares, which is about 5.0 million shares worth $9.9 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.50% or 4.6 million shares worth $9.1 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 3.06 million shares worth $6.06 million, making up 3.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.38 million shares worth around $2.74 million, which represents about 1.36% of the total shares outstanding.