Stock Performance And Outlook Of Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN)

In the last trading session, 7.02 million shares of the Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) were traded, and its beta was -0.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.10, and it changed around $0.0 or -3.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $0.61M. VLCN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.00, offering almost -9900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.0% since then. We note from Volcon Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 28.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.38 million.

Volcon Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VLCN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Volcon Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.35 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) trade information

Instantly VLCN has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1220 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.91% year-to-date, but still down -1.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) is -23.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.22 day(s).

Volcon Inc (VLCN) estimates and forecasts

Volcon Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -96.98 percent over the past six months and at a -14.48% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 127.40%.

VLCN Dividends

Volcon Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.14% of Volcon Inc shares, and 6.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.32%. Volcon Inc stock is held by 22 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.31% of the shares, which is about 0.1 million shares worth $0.29 million.

Walleye Capital LLC, with 0.12% or 36911.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 72527.0 shares worth $0.21 million, making up 0.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 28054.0 shares worth around $79911.0, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.