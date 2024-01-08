Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNGX) In 2024: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 5.64 million shares of the Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNGX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.82, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.52M. SNGX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.10, offering almost -887.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.66% since then. We note from Soligenix Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.85 million.

Soligenix Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SNGX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Soligenix Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNGX) trade information

Instantly SNGX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2000 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.43% year-to-date, but still up 8.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNGX) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39690.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

Soligenix Inc (SNGX) estimates and forecasts

Soligenix Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.56 percent over the past six months and at a 82.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 95.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $200k in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -45.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.69%. Soligenix Inc earnings are expected to increase by 82.74% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 1.00% per year for the next five years.

SNGX Dividends

Soligenix Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 02.

Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of Soligenix Inc shares, and 8.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.72%. Soligenix Inc stock is held by 22 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.27% of the shares, which is about 0.81 million shares worth $0.57 million.

Anson Funds Management LP, with 5.22% or 0.51 million shares worth $0.36 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 26765.0 shares worth $18837.0, making up 0.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 12330.0 shares worth around $8871.0, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.