Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 3.2 million shares of the Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.00, and it changed around $1.47 or 26.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $141.26M. SLDB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.20, offering almost -17.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 74.14% since then. We note from Solid Biosciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 87510.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 518.00K.

Solid Biosciences Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.17. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SLDB as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Solid Biosciences Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$1 for the current quarter.

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) trade information

Instantly SLDB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 26.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.04 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.00% year-to-date, but still up 14.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) is 104.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) estimates and forecasts

Solid Biosciences Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.08 percent over the past six months and at a 52.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -47.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -89.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc to make $1.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.17%.

SLDB Dividends

Solid Biosciences Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.21% of Solid Biosciences Inc shares, and 80.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.16%. Solid Biosciences Inc stock is held by 48 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 17.43% of the shares, which is about 3.5 million shares worth $18.32 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P., with 17.08% or 3.43 million shares worth $17.95 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.17 million shares worth $0.89 million, making up 0.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 58895.0 shares worth around $0.31 million, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.