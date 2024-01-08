Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU) In 2024: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) were traded, and its beta was -1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.04, and it changed around $0.84 or 6.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.06B. SIDU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $148.00, offering almost -1034.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.92% since then. We note from Sidus Space Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 700.59K.

Sidus Space Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SIDU as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sidus Space Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) trade information

Instantly SIDU has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.11 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 48.01% year-to-date, but still up 13.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) is 139.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 48150.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.84 day(s).

Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $986k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sidus Space Inc to make $2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.9 million and $2.33 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -48.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -14.10%.

SIDU Dividends

Sidus Space Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.77% of Sidus Space Inc shares, and 4.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.09%. Sidus Space Inc stock is held by 24 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.04% of the shares, which is about 6.41 million shares worth $1.16 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.78% or 0.55 million shares worth $99697.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Procure ETF Tr II-Procure Space ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.5 million shares worth $90459.0, making up 0.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Procure ETF Tr II-Procure Space ETF held roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $23605.0, which represents about 0.20% of the total shares outstanding.